Storm Team 11: Mild tomorrow, cold front moves in late tomorrow into Friday

Storm Team 11

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 44 degrees.

Tomorrow expect mostly sunny skies and a very mild day. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Scattered showers begin to move in late Thursday into Friday. Temperatures near 50 degrees overnight.

The cold front moves through Friday. Scattered showers and clouds will be around mainly for the first half of the day. It will be a chilly and breezy day. Temperatures will be in the 50s in the afternoon.

We dry out for the weekend with highs in the 60s and overnight temperatures in 30s.