Storm Team 11: Mild tomorrow, changes begin Wednesday

Good evening,
Tonight
Expect mostly cloudy skies around tonight. Temperatures will be mainly in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow
Once again expect more clouds than sunshine tomorrow. It will be another mild afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s.
Big Picture
Rain chances begin to increase later in the day on Wednesday, and especially into Thursday as what is left of Zeta moves in. Shortly after that, a cold front moves in. A few showers are possible early Friday, but drying out throughout the day. Cooler air will also be around by Halloween.