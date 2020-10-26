Storm Team 11: Mild tomorrow, changes begin Wednesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, October 25, 2020

Partly cloudy and comfortable tonight with a stray shower or two around. The low at 56 degrees.

Variable cloud cover Monday with a warm and mainly dry day. A passing shower is possible. The high at 77 degrees, about 7-10 degrees cooler in the mountains.

Mostly cloudy, nice and quiet Monday night. Lows in the mid 50s.

We’re in and out of the clouds still Tuesday. Sunshine will be mixed in at times. Still mild with a high of 73 degrees.

We stay right around 70 degrees for a high Wednesday and Thursday as moisture starts increasing ahead of the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta, which is currently in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Our rain chances start going up late Wednesday and Thursday. Gusty wind may blow off a majority off the leaves from the trees. Some rain may linger into Friday morning. Rain may be heavy at times during this time frame.

Then, we’re still on track to see much cooler weather Friday into the weekend. Halloween is still looking dry.