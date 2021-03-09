Storm Team 11: Mild today, even warmer the next few days

MORE SUNSHINE

Today will be another mainly sunny day with high clouds around. Temperatures warm into the mid 60s this afternoon.

WARMING UP

More sunshine will be around tomorrow, and temperatures will be even warmer near 70 degrees. We remain in the 70s for the rest of the work week. Clouds although will be back Thursday and eventually rain chances Friday.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN

As a system to our north dips into our region Friday, best rain chances will be for southwest Virginia and southeast Kentucky. There is a 30% chance of showers. Showers will be possible on Saturday as well. There is just a slight chance of rain on Sunday. The best rain chances for all of us over the next week will be Monday as a cold front moves in. There is a 50% chance of rain.