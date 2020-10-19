Storm Team 11: Mild start to the work week, warming trend on the way

Good evening,



Tonight

Partly cloudy skies are in store tonight has a system stalls out to our north. Low temperatures won’t be as cold as the last couple mornings in the mid 40s.



Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies remain with temperatures nice and mild in the low to mid 70s.



Tomorrow night

Looks to be mostly clear with a low near 48 degrees.



Big Picture

Temperatures will continue to warm up over the next several days to above average. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s through mid-week. Overnight low temperatures return to the 50s. We stay dry, sunny and mild at least until the end of the work week. Friday clouds begin to move in and a few isolated showers are possible. More showers will be around on Saturday. Rain chances decrease once again on Sunday as just a few showers are possible.