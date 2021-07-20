Storm Team 11: Mild morning with just a few showers possible this afternoon

Few Lingering Showers

Enjoying a nice and mild morning with widespread 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains. Moisture tries to make a comeback today with a few showers possible mainly in NE TN and in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Summer Warmth Returns

High pressure gains a stronghold in our region allowing conditions to remain mainly dry along with an extra dose of summer warmth. High temperatures will be back into the upper 80’s starting Wednesday, with even some possible low 90’s by the weekend.

Few Weekend Storms

While temperatures remain hot, a few storms will be possible given the weekend heat and humidity. Any upstream disturbances may kick of more widespread rain and storms late this weekend into early next week.

