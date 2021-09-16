Storm Team 11: Mild morning with few spotty showers this afternoon

Spotty Showers

With most of the moisture staying in the Carolinas today, our chance for rain will be low with some spotty showers around this afternoon and early this evening. Temperatures remain seasonable in the low to mid 80s in the Tri-Cities and low to mid 70s in the mountains.

Few Scattered T-Showers

Expect little change in our weather pattern Friday with seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with a few scattered showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

Our weekend is looking good overall with seasonal temperatures in the 80s along with a few scattered showers or storms during the afternoon and evening.

Race Fans

With races running each evening Thursday through Saturday, weather conditions will be in the mid 70s with only a few spotty showers possible each evening.

Sports Fans

UT football game Saturday expect a kickoff temperature in the upper 70s along with spotty showers or storms around during the game.

Bucs football Saturday evening looks mild with temperatures in the 70s along with some spotty showers early on.

