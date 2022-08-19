Scattered P.M. Storms

Enjoy the mild morning with widespread 60’s. Scattered showers are already impacting western North Carolina this morning, just a sign of the quick return of moisture. This will lead to higher rain chances in our region this afternoon and evening with the best time for scattered storms early this evening.

Friday Forecast

Scattered storms Saturday

Saturday will start off mainly dry, but scattered showers and storms will develop late in the afternoon and evening with the best time for rain during the evening hours.

Weekend Forecast

Soggy Sunday

Rain and storms will become more widespread on Sunday with a good chance of rain and storms through the day. This wet weather pattern continues into Monday.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP