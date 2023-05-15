Scattered afternoon showers

Patchy fog is possible early this morning along with mild 50’s to low 60’s. Scattered showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the upper 70’s to near 80.

Monday Forecast

Wet Tuesday

Rain and storms will become more likely late Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the region. Expect widespread showers and storms to develop late in the day.

Widespread rain and storms

Mild mid-week

Temperatures will be milder later this week with highs in the mid 70’s Wednesday and Thursday, while low temperatures will be comfortably cool in the 40’s to near 50.

High Temperatures

Weekend Outlook

Another cold front is expected Saturday afternoon which means a good chance for showers and storms. Timing main change through the week, but at this point, the best day for rain is Saturday over Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

