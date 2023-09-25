Mild Monday

Weather conditions are looking very seasonal today with some passing clouds and mild temperatures. High temperatures will range from the upper 60’s in the mountains to the upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities.

Scattered showers mid-week

A few scattered showers are possible Tuesday afternoon thanks to our next system moving into the region. A higher chance for scattered showers is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be seasonably mild in the mid 70’s.

Weekend Outlook

High pressure moves back into the region this weekend, which means a bright weekend ahead. Temperatures will be nice with highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.

