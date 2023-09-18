Mild Monday

Conditions are drying out this morning with a partly cloudy sky this afternoon along with mild mid to upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Dry and Mild Week Ahead

High pressure will settle into the region all week long providing us with exceptional fall-like conditions. Expect sunny and seasonal days along with clear and cool nights.

Next 7 Days

Weekend Outlook

A low-pressure system will be developing along the east coast and move into the mid-Atlantic area this weekend. The main impacts look to stay east of Appalachia. Overall, the weekend is looking seasonal with upper 70’s for highs and lows in the mid 50’s.

7 Day Forecast

