Mild Monday
After a chilly morning, get ready for some milder temperatures this afternoon with highs near 70 degrees in the Tri-Cities and low 60s in the mountains.
Showers Tuesday
Showers are back Tuesday afternoon and evening with temperatures remaining mild near 70 degrees.
Severe Storm Wednesday
Storms are expected to develop late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Considering the instability and other factors, the risk for severe storms will be possible late Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Damaging winds and hail are the biggest impacts.
Wet and Cold Friday & Saturday
Conditions turn cooler Friday with scattered showers in the Tri-Cities, mixed with snow in the mountains.
This trend continues into the weekend with scattered showers mixed with snow in the mountains. Sunshine is back Sunday with seasonal low to mid-60s.
