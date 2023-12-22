Milder change today

Given a warmer start this morning, temperatures will be much warmer this afternoon despite some passing clouds. Highs will range from the mid to upper 50s in the Tri-Cities to the low 50s in the higher elevations.

Mild Holiday Weekend

Milder air will continue to move into our region giving us a pleasantly mild holiday weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s with low 60s Christmas Eve.

Wet Christmas

Rain will spread in and through the region on Christmas Day. Downsloping winds will limit the amount of rain in the immediate Tri-Cities, but overall expect widespread rain to affect most locations.

Staying wet next week

The weather pattern will continue to favor scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Colder air is expected by Thursday with rain and snow showers possible.

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the Storm Team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App