Forecast

Spotty Showers

Conditions are nice and mild this morning with some high clouds moving through. Expect a mostly cloudy and mild day with highs in the low 70s. Spotty showers are possible as well but overall, very isolated.

Friday rain chances

Friday forecast

Warming Up

A stalled frontal boundary will enhance developing showers, especially in Southwest Virginia and Kentucky Saturday morning. Meanwhile, expect a warmer Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty storms will be possible during the heating of the day.

Forecast Saturday morning

Storm Chances Rising

A more organized rain and storm threat is expected Sunday afternoon along with warm and humid conditions. Storms will be most likely Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening with the potential for a few strong storms.

Forecast Sunday afternoon

Storm Risk Sunday

Next Week

Warm weather will stick around along with some scattered showers and storms Tuesday, with a higher chance for rain and storms Wednesday.

7day forecast

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP