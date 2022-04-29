Forecast 

Spotty Showers 

Conditions are nice and mild this morning with some high clouds moving through. Expect a mostly cloudy and mild day with highs in the low 70s. Spotty showers are possible as well but overall, very isolated.  

Friday rain chances
Friday forecast

Warming Up 

A stalled frontal boundary will enhance developing showers, especially in Southwest Virginia and Kentucky Saturday morning. Meanwhile, expect a warmer Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty storms will be possible during the heating of the day. 

Forecast Saturday morning

Storm Chances Rising 

A more organized rain and storm threat is expected Sunday afternoon along with warm and humid conditions. Storms will be most likely Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening with the potential for a few strong storms.  

Forecast Sunday afternoon
Storm Risk Sunday

Next Week  

Warm weather will stick around along with some scattered showers and storms Tuesday, with a higher chance for rain and storms Wednesday.  

7day forecast

