Forecast

Afternoon Scattered T-showers

Expect a nice and mild morning with temperatures not as cool with mainly 50s to low 60s. Friday afternoon will be pleasant with the upper 70s to near 80 along with some developing scattered showers and storms. Rain chances diminish this evening after sunset along with mild conditions.

Friday Forecast

Hourly rain chances

Weekend Outlook

Expect mild mornings and warm afternoons this weekend with highs near 80. Scattered showers and storms will be developing during the afternoon and evening hours, although mountain locations could see some morning showers.

Weekend Outlook

Summer-like next week

Temperatures will remain warm with low to mid-80s along with a daily dose of scattered showers and storms through much of next week.

Seven-day Forecast

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP