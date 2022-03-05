Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.

Monday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 42. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.