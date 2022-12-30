Warm Friday

The warm-up continues with mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Forecast Friday

New Year’s Eve looks wet with rain likely during the day Saturday with highs in the low 60’s. Showers may linger into the evening with mild 50’s.

New Year’s Day remains mild with highs near 60 along with some afternoon sunshine.

New Year’s Weekend

Warm First Week of 2023

The start to 2023 looks warm with mid to upper 60’s Monday, low 70’s Tuesday. Record heat is possible Tuesday afternoon.

Rain and Storms

The added warmth will add some storm chances Tuesday evening into Tuesday night with some gusty winds and heavy rain possible.

7 Day Forecast

Storm Team 11 Weather App