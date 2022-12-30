Warm Friday
The warm-up continues with mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.
New Year’s Eve looks wet with rain likely during the day Saturday with highs in the low 60’s. Showers may linger into the evening with mild 50’s.
New Year’s Day remains mild with highs near 60 along with some afternoon sunshine.
Warm First Week of 2023
The start to 2023 looks warm with mid to upper 60’s Monday, low 70’s Tuesday. Record heat is possible Tuesday afternoon.
The added warmth will add some storm chances Tuesday evening into Tuesday night with some gusty winds and heavy rain possible.
