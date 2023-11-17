Mild day, rain likely tonight

Mild weather continues this morning with nearly a 15-degree warm-up compared to just yesterday morning. Given the warmer start, temperatures will be warm this afternoon with highs near 70 in the Tri-Cities, 60s in the mountains.

Widespread rain spreads into the region later this evening and continues into the overnight. The best time for rain in the Tri-Cities will be well into the evening through midnight.

Cooler Weekend

Rain ends early Saturday while drier air quickly returns. Expect a sunny sky Saturday afternoon and Sunday along with cooler, more seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

More rain early next week

Moisture returns late Monday with a few scattered showers drifting into the region. Rain becomes likely Tuesday with the potential for heavier rain. Rain continues through Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Winter chill Thanksgiving

Cold air is coming late next week with a winter chill expected as highs will only be in the 40s in the Tri-Cities, 30s in the mountains. There is a chance for some snow to mix with the rain in the higher elevations Wednesday, with mountain flurries Thursday.

