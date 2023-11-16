Mild Day

Weather conditions will remain unchanged from previous days which means another mild afternoon ahead. Temperatures will be near 70 early this afternoon in the Tri-Cities with 60s in the mountains.

Rain returns Friday evening

Rain will spread over the region late Friday afternoon initially over Kentucky and SW Virginia, with rain expected in the Tri-Cities Friday evening. Rain will continue into the overnight hours, tapering off early Saturday morning.

Cooler Weekend

Cooler temperatures will mean a more seasonable November weekend as conditions clear Saturday morning with mainly a sunny sky Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Elevated Fire Risk

Given the drought conditions and low relative humidity, the fire risk remains elevated today. It is important to follow all local burn bans in the region.

