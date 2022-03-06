Happy Sunday. Here is your Sunday afternoon Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. High near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday: A 60 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. High around 40. Chance of precipitation 40%.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.