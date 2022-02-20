Good morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 Sunday morning forecast update.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 is. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Showers likely before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 44. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.