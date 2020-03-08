Storm Team 11: Mild and bright afternoon, rain returns soon

Storm Team 11

Sunday, March 8, 2020



Good afternoon!



Expect another bright and beautiful day. The difference between yesterday and today will be how much warmer it gets. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lows 60s across the area. Warmer air is thanks to the winds out of the southwest around 5 mph today.



Overnight clear skies continue with a few passing clouds possible. Lows will be near 32 degrees.

Monday will start off mostly clear, but clouds will be increasing, especially later in the day. High temperatures will top out near 65 degrees. Overnight we turn mostly cloudy with lows near 48 degrees.



Rain chances return on Tuesday. There is a 70% chance of showers. We will be mostly cloudy with highs near 62 degrees. Overnight temperatures dip near 50 degrees.



Rain chances continue for a majority of the work week.