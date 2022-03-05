Happy Saturday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast for your Saturday morning.

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.