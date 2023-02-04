Good afternoon. Here is a look at Saturday’s forecast.
Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-50s. Light winds.
Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid-30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s.
Wednesday: Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid-50s.
Make it a great Saturday!