Nice Day

After an extra cold morning, temperatures will be on the rise with sunshine nearing 40 midday, mid to upper 40s late this afternoon.

Cold and wet Saturday

Moisture quickly spreads back into the region Friday night into Saturday morning. Precipitation may briefly start out as snow and a wintry mix then quickly transition to all rain as warmer air pushes into the region. Rain is expected for much of Saturday morning, tapering off during the afternoon.

A layer of cold air will be more prevalent in western North Carolina and further north and east of the Tri-Cities allowing for icy conditions to develop.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from Boone to Burnsville in North Carolina. Main time for icy travel will be Saturday morning, with improving conditions during the afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from Marion to Wytheville in southwest Virginia.

Rain and snow Sunday

A secondary system will bring back a chance for scattered rain and snow showers on Sunday. Rain is more likely in the Tri-Cities, while snow is more likely in the mountains with an inch or two of new snow possible.

Strong system next week

A strong storm system will evolve next week which will bring widespread heavy rain and windy conditions to our region Tuesday. Given the warm conditions, precipitation will be all rain.

Colder air moves back into the region Wednesday with windy and cold conditions along with scattered snow showers.

