Storm Team 11: Messy Monday with cold rain in Tri-Cities and mountain snow

Messy Monday

Steady showers have ended, although clouds and occassional drizzle will keep conditions damp today, while the mountains can expect some persistent snow with accumulations over 3000 ft around 1 to 2 inches. The latest radar view is available here

Work Week Warm-Up

Sunshine is back Tuesday while temperatures will remain chilly, while a wind change on Wednesday will help to promote a mid-week warm-up. By the end to the week, we will get to enjoy sunshine and 60’s.

Weekend Outlook

Another rainmaker moves through late Saturday, with mainly scattered showers Saturday afternoon and evening, then turning cooler Sunday.