May Warmth

Welcome to May-like warmth today with a beautiful day as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 60’s midday, mid 70’s late this afternoon.

Friday Forecast

Highs Today

Weekend Outlook

Our weekend rainmaker looks to be fizzling out which means a better Saturday and warmer conditions. Highs are likely to rise into the mid 70’s with milder lows in the 40’s.

Sunday is looking increasingly warm with upper 70’s to low 80’s. A disturbance may kick off some storms late Sunday afternoon and evening.

Next Week

Conditions may be a bit wet as scattered showers and storms are looking more likely on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will stay warm with above average highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Rain Chances

7 Day Forecast

