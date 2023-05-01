Breezy & Chilly
We have taken two steps back into March-like weather today with a cloudy, breezy and chilly day. Temperatures will be slow to rise with temperatures only in the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains along with an added wind chill thanks to gusty winds.
Temperatures will likely stay above freezing tonight in the Tri-Cities, but temperatures will be cold in the upper 30’s, low 30’s in the mountains.
Staying Chilly
Temperatures will remain in the 50’s Tuesday and Wednesday along with a chance for a few scattered showers. Jacket weather continues through mid-week.
Warm-up coming
Temperatures will finally warm thanks to a shift in the weather pattern which will allow more seasonal change.
