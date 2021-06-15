Storm Team 11: Lower humidity and cooler conditions today

Pleasant Change Today

Drier air continues to settle in today allowing humidity levels to drop. Lower humidity along with temperatures in the low 80’s means a great day to get outside! Mountain temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Cooler, Less Humid

With drier air in place, get ready to enjoy cooler nights and mild days ahead. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the low to mid 50’s, while daytime temperatures will stay in the 70’s to near 80.

Father’s Day Weekend

Summer humidity makes a comeback this weekend allowing for an increase in showers and storms. Expect to see a chance for late afternoon storms Saturday, with a slight increase in rain and storms Sunday for Father’s Day.

