Storm Team 11: Low rain threat today, big changes next week

Good afternoon,



Overall, expect more clouds around today than sunshine. High temperatures will be near 77 degrees. There is a slight chance at a passing shower today into tonight. Low temperatures will be near 61 degrees.



There is a 40% chance at showers to start off the work week. High temperatures will near 80 degrees tomorrow. Overnight Monday, rain chances continue to increase with a low near 57 degrees.



A cold front moves through on Tuesday. There is a 70% chance of rain. The high temperature will occur early in the day near 63 degrees and continue to drop throughout the day as the front passes.

Low temperatures will be in the 40s.



Cooler and drier air moves in behind the front for the rest of week. An isolated shower is possible through Friday. Highs will be in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 30s.



Have a great day!