Here is your Saturday late evening Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 1 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 am and 4 am, then a chance of snow showers after 4 am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Sunday: A few snow showers before 7 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Showers likely. High near 65. The chance of rain is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Low around 38. The chance of rain is 80%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of flurries early. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Have an amazing rest of your evening.