Storm Team 11: Lots of melting today, few showers tomorrow

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, December 26, 2020

After some snowmelt occurred today, we’ll have one more very cold night with plenty of snow still on the ground. We just won’t have the brutal wind chills. Watch for plenty of slick roads through Sunday morning with lows around 15 degrees in the Tri-Cities, perhaps in the 20s in the mountains. Lots of sunshine Sunday with some high clouds passing through especially in the afternoon. Quiet and warmer allowing for most of the snow to melt. A high around 50 degrees in the Tri-Cities, closer to 40 in the mountains.

Clouds increase Sunday night. Not as cold with a low of 32 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Monday with a weak system moving into the region especially through early afternoon. A light wintry mix (sleet or freezing rain) is possible in the Tri-Cities before any moisture switches to light rain or drizzle by late morning. Moisture looks limited so rainfall amounts will be extremely light if we get anything measurable. A high of 44 degrees.

Times of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s.

Mostly cloudy and dry for a majority of Wednesday. Some rain is possible in the mountains late. Highs in the low 50s in the Tri-Cities.

It now looks like we’ll have rain throughout New Year’s Eve Day with the best chance of soaking rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs may be near 60 degrees. If we get cold enough for snow, the most likely time for it to switch over would be closer to sunrise Friday morning… after any plans for the new year. Stay tuned!