Storm Team 11: Lots of heat the next couple days

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, July 2, 2020



Plenty of sunshine and heating up today with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the Tri-Cities. Near 80 degrees in the mountains. A dry day is expected.



Fair skies tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday. Hot with highs near 90 degrees. Another dry day on the way.

As we head into the 4th of July weekend, there is a slight chance of rain Saturday mainly in the mountains. Most should be dry. An uptick in moisture may bring in a better chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday.