Storm Team 11: Looking good Monday with plenty of sunshine & mild conditions

Beautiful Day

Perfect start to the week with a clear and cool morning with temperatures in the 50’s to low 60’s. Areas of fog will be developing around sunrise which will briefly limit visibility on your morning commute. Expect a sunny and seasonably mild day with low to mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the higher elevations.

Rain Threat Returns

A low-pressure system will influence our region Tuesday and Wednesday helping to increase the rain threat. Showers will start developing Tuesday morning, with additional scattered showers Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonably mild with 70’s to low 80’s.

Summer Heat Makes a Comeback

Summer-like heat returns this weekend with high temperatures back in the upper 80’s by Sunday. Meanwhile, the overall rain threat remains low with a few showers Friday into Saturday with relatively dry conditions Sunday.

