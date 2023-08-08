Passing Shower

A few passing showers are possible, especially this morning; otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy day with milder temperatures with highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Pleasant Weather Change

Wednesday will be nice for much of the day with temperatures in the low 80’s with a small chance for some late-day showers.

Rain Chances

Next Weather Maker

Another round of rain and storms is expected Thursday morning into midday, while the severe risk will remain very low with this event.

Next Weather Maker

Weekend Outlook

Seasonal summer weather is expected with mid 80’s for highs along with a chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms.

7 Day Forecast

