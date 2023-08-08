Passing Shower
A few passing showers are possible, especially this morning; otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy day with milder temperatures with highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.
Pleasant Weather Change
Wednesday will be nice for much of the day with temperatures in the low 80’s with a small chance for some late-day showers.
Next Weather Maker
Another round of rain and storms is expected Thursday morning into midday, while the severe risk will remain very low with this event.
Weekend Outlook
Seasonal summer weather is expected with mid 80’s for highs along with a chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms.
