Lingering Showers Today

A few lingering showers are possible this morning into the afternoon as a cool front continues to move through the region. Temperatures will be mild with upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Drier air will be settling in this afternoon and evening allowing for very refreshing conditions tonight. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities with upper 40’s in the higher elevations.

Lows Tonight

Fall-like change

The official start of fall may be over a week away, but we get to enjoy fall-like weather the next several days. Sunny and mild conditions are expected over the next few days with highs in the mid to upper 70’s and lows in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

High Temperatures Next 7 days

Race Fans

Weather conditions are looking ideal as the races kick into action later this week. Sunshine and mild temperatures Thursday and Friday will set the stage for perfect racing conditions. Saturday will stay mild with sunshine and 70’s during the day, 60’s during the evening.

Race Forecast

Weekend Outlook

The weekend will start off very comfortable with mild upper 70’s Saturday, mid 70’s Sunday with scattered showers.

7 Day Forecast

