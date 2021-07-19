Storm Team 11: Lingering showers possible today

Scattered Showers Today

Showers will linger this morning mainly in the mountains and for areas east of the I-81 corridor. A stalled out frontal boundary will keep the rain threat around this afternoon with additional scattered showers redeveloping.

Lingering Showers Tuesday

Scattered showers will linger mainly in parts of NE TN and over the Blue Ridge Mountains Tuesday. SW VA and Kentucky will likely remain dry with more sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonable with low to mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the higher elevations.

Summer Sizzle Returns

The heat is on starting mid-week with more sunshine and hot temperatures with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 from mid-week through the weekend. Isolated showers or storms will be possible late in the week and generally spotty storms each afternoon this weekend.

