Storm Team 11: Laura clears our area, although rain threat continues

Storm Team 11

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Laura

The remnants of Laura are passing through this morning bringing showers, heavy at times, and breezy conditions. This batch of rain will clear by mid to late morning as it moves east.

The rest of today

Mostly cloudy skies will remain for the rest of the day as well as breezy conditions. Another chance at scattered showers and storms returns this late afternoon into evening as yet another system passes through. Highs today will be near 80 degrees.

Tonight

Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a low near 67 degrees.

Tomorrow

The system that passes through this afternoon will stall out to our south on Sunday. This will allow most of us to stay dry, but an isolated shower is possible. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds tomorrow with a high near 84 degrees.

Long-term look

Rain chances ramp back up on Monday as the system to our south moves back up towards us again. There is a 70% chance of showers to start the next work week. Mid-week brings a more typical summer-like pattern with afternoon showers and storms.

Have a great weekend!