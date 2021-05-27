Storm Team 11: Late May heat wave ends today

Summer Heat Ends 

This will likely be our last day of this late May heat wave as high temperatures rise into the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains.   A few scattered showers and storms can be expected in the mountains during the heating of the day, but overall rain threat remains low in the Tri-Cities.    

Stormy End of the Week 

Widespread wet weather finally returns to our region, with rain and storms becoming likely during the afternoon and evening.  There is a low risk of a few strong to severe storms during the day with gusty winds and heavy rain.  A cold front moves through Friday night setting the stage of a much cooler weekend.   

Cooler Weekend Ahead 

After a long stretch of summer heat, get ready for a cloudy, cool spring-like weekend. Temperatures are trending cooler with high temperatures only in the upper 60’s to near 70 in the Tri-Cities, while the mountains will stay in the upper 50’s.  Scattered light showers will also be possible Saturday and Sunday.    

Memorial Day 

Weather is looking perfect for Memorial Day with a very seasonal sunny and mild day with highs in the upper 70’s.  

