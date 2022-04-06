Evening Severe Storm Threat

Storms are likely to develop Wednesday night. The best time for storms will be after 7 p.m., lasting through midnight.

Severe risk this evening

Strong damaging winds are possible with any storm this evening.

Damaging wind threat

A few tornadoes will be possible as well from 7 p.m. through midnight.

Tornado risk

Sunshine and warm conditions will set the stage for severe potential this evening. Most storms developing this afternoon will be in Kentucky and over the Cumberland Plateau in Tennessee.

Late afternoon future forecast

Late evening will be primetime for severe storms.

Late evening future forecast

Colder change is coming along with rain and snow showers starting Friday and lasting and into the weekend. Snow accumulations are possible over 4,000 feet.

Friday future forecast

