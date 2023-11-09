Last warm day

A mild morning will lead to a warm afternoon with mid 70s in the Tri-Cities, 60s in the higher elevations. Clouds will thicken up today as a cold front begins to move into the region this evening. A few showers will be possible this evening.

Wet and Cool Friday

Widespread rain remains likely Friday morning with lingering showers during the afternoon. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with mid 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains.

Cooler Change this Weekend

A November chill continues into the weekend with morning temperatures in the 30’s, daytime temperatures in the mid 50s with 40s in the mountains.

Drought likely to persist

Despite some rain on Friday, drought conditions will likely persist given the lack of significant rain over the last few months. The latest weather pattern suggests another dry week next week leading to a persistent drought into mid to late November.

