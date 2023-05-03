Breezy & Chilly

A cold breeze continues this morning and through the day as temperatures gradually climb out of the 40’s this morning and into the upper 50’s this afternoon, with colder mid to upper 40’s in the mountains.

Wednesday Forecast

With a clear sky and light winds tonight, lows will dip into the mid to upper 30’s.

Lows Tonight

Warmer change

Get ready for a warm-up Thursday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 60’s.

Highs Thursday

Weekend Outlook

Another rainmaker moves in late Friday with a few showers Friday evening, while the better chance for rain is expected Saturday morning.

Rain Chances

Sunday looks great with a mostly sunny sky and warm mid to upper 70’s.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

