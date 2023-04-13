Warm Thursday
Enjoy the last day of sunshine as temperatures near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.
Rain returns Friday
Scattered showers will be possible early Friday morning followed by additional showers and storms developing during the day. Highs will range from the 60’s in the mountains to the low to mid 70’s Tri-Cities.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday: A nice mid-April day with warm conditions as temperatures rise into the upper 70’s.
Sunday: Showers and storms are likely with a few strong storms possible.
Cooler Next week
Cooler change next week with high temperatures back in the 60’s.
