Last Warm Day

Today is the last day in the 80s, so enjoy the warmth before cooler change arrives this weekend.

Showers Friday

Showers will drift through the region overnight into early Friday morning. Additional showers are possible during the day on Friday with a cloudy and mild Friday afternoon.

Chilly Weekend

The first cool-down of the season is coming this weekend as a strong cold front arrives Friday night. This will deliver the coolest weather of the season as temperatures will range from the low 50s in the mountains to near 60 in the Tri-Cities Saturday.

Sunday starts off quite chilly with low 30s in the mountains, upper 30’s in the Tri-Cities.

Fall Color update

Given the cooler weather changes this weekend, fall color will continue to develop with near peak color in the mountains next week. Much colder conditions are coming this weekend which will accelerate the change.

