Few P.M. Showers

After a long stretch of sunny and hot weather, today will be our last hot day of the week. As moisture increases, look for a few spotty late-day showers or storms to develop with highs near 90 in the Tri-Cities, low 80’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Scattered showers Thursday

A cool front will begin to drift into our region Thursday increasing our chances for scattered showers and a few storms during the day. Temperatures will be milder in the low to mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.

Rain Chances

Milder change this weekend

Look for a milder weekend with highs in the upper 70’s to near 80 along with low temperatures in the upper 50’s. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday, while only isolated showers are possible on Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the Storm Team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App