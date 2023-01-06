Winter chill today

A January-like chill is back today thanks to a cool breeze and temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains.

Friday Forecaset

Weekend Outlook

Moisture spreads back into the region on Saturday with mainly a cloudy sky. Given the temperature profile, a few light snow showers could mix in with some rain showers, but overall little to no impact on the roads.

Weekend Set-Up

Soggy weather becomes more likely Sunday with widespread rain during the day.

Rain Chances

Next Week

A weak system will quickly move through Tuesday with a few scattered showers possible. Another system will bring some showers on Thursday and Friday of next week.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App