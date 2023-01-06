Winter chill today
A January-like chill is back today thanks to a cool breeze and temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains.
Weekend Outlook
Moisture spreads back into the region on Saturday with mainly a cloudy sky. Given the temperature profile, a few light snow showers could mix in with some rain showers, but overall little to no impact on the roads.
Soggy weather becomes more likely Sunday with widespread rain during the day.
Next Week
A weak system will quickly move through Tuesday with a few scattered showers possible. Another system will bring some showers on Thursday and Friday of next week.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP
Storm Team 11 Weather App