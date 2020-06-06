Storm Team 11: Isolated shower or storm today, clearing out for Sunday

Storm Team 11

Saturday, June 6, 2020



Good morning!



Today a front will be passing through. This will keep some clouds around throughout the day. There is a slight chance at a passing shower or storm, but most of us will stay dry today. High temperatures will be nice and warm in the upper 80s.



Overnight, the sky will turn mostly clear with a low near 63 degrees.



Sunny skies are in the forecast tomorrow as drier conditions move in. It will be another warm day with high temperatures in the upper 80s. We cool into the mid 50s overnight Sunday.



A quick warm up is in store on Monday. After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will climb near 90 degrees in the afternoon!



Rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday. We cool back into the low 80s by the end of the next work week.



Have a great weekend!