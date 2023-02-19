Good evening Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your evening and week ahead.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Presidents Day: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Monday Night: A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower possible. Not as cool with highs in the lower to mid-70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid-50s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Have a great night!