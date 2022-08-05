Forecast

Afternoon Storms

Enjoy another mild morning, while developing showers and storms will become more widespread late this afternoon and evening. Where storms do develop, heavy downpours will be likely, increasing the flood risk Friday. The Blue Ridge Mountains and higher elevations of Southwest Virginia and Kentucky are especially at a higher risk for flash flooding.

Friday Forecast

Flood Risk Today

Given the saturated soil, persistent heavy rain will trigger flash flooding much sooner than normal given similar rain rates and overall rainfall amounts. With that said, the risk will be higher today across Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Blue Ridge mountains where higher rain rates and rain totals have the potential to be higher.

Friday Flood Risk

A flood watch is in effect for Kentucky through Saturday morning. Buchanan and Dickenson counties remain under a flood watch through Sunday in southwest Virginia.

Flood Watch

Flood Risk this Weekend

Afternoon and evening scattered heavy downpours will keep the flood risk apparent Saturday and Sunday. Any persistent heavy rain could lead to flooding.

Flood Risk Saturday

Flood Risk Sunday

Rain Chances

