Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall along the South Carolina coast today, while outer rain bands will continue to move well inland.

These outer rain bands will move into our region late this afternoon with generally some light rain expected early this evening. Rain becomes more likely tonight as heavier rain bands move in and through the region through Saturday morning.

Given the forecast track of Ian, the highest flood risk will be in North Carolina and into parts of Southwest Virginia tonight and Saturday, while the Tri-Cities area is not under any risk for significant flooding.

Risk for flooding around the region lessens through the weekend.

Flood Watch

Rain totals: 1” to 2” in Tri-Cities

Mountains: 2” to 4” in Mountains

