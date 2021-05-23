Storm Team 11: Hot today, record high temperatures possible next few days

HEAT CONTINUES

Mostly sunny skies will be around today with a high near 88 degrees.

RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE

We have the potential of breaking some record high temperatures in the Tri-Cities early this upcoming work week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and even some 90s.



MOISTURE SLOWLY INCREASING

Minimal rain chances will be around early in the week. Some afternoon showers and storms may develop. But most will see mostly sunny skies. Better rain chances arrive Thursday and Friday as a system moves in.

